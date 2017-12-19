A person in a motorized wheelchair or scooter who was on the Long Island Rail Road tracks east of Riverhead was struck by a train Tuesday morning, the railroad said.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, and his medical condition was not known, a railroad spokesman said.

The accident occurred at 10:26 a.m. when the 9:43 a.m. train from Greenport, due in Ronkonkoma at 11:06 a.m., hit the person, the railroad said.

Service resumed and the train was running 94 minutes late as a result of the accident, the railroad said in an update just before noon.