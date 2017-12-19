TODAY'S PAPER
Train hits person on tracks in Riverhead, LIRR says

Police respond after a person was hit by

Police respond after a person was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Riverhead on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: John Roca

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A person in a motorized wheelchair or scooter who was on the Long Island Rail Road tracks east of Riverhead was struck by a train Tuesday morning, the railroad said.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, and his medical condition was not known, a railroad spokesman said.

The accident occurred at 10:26 a.m. when the 9:43 a.m. train from Greenport, due in Ronkonkoma at 11:06 a.m., hit the person, the railroad said.

Service resumed and the train was running 94 minutes late as a result of the accident, the railroad said in an update just before noon.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

