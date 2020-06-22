A man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after being struck by a train and seriously injured late Sunday night in Central Islip, the Long Island Rail Road said.

A railroad spokesman said Monday that details of the incident were still emerging but said preliminary indications were the man was struck by an eastbound train at the Lowell Avenue grade crossing just south of East Suffolk Avenue and east of the Central Islip station at 11:32 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the extent of any injuries and his condition also were not immediately known Monday. Railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said the incident is under investigation by MTA police and said it was unclear why the man was on the tracks — or if he was trying to cross the tracks at the crossing when struck.