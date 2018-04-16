TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Woman struck and killed by train on Montauk branch

Officials at the scene early Monday after a

Officials at the scene early Monday after a woman was hit and killed by a train west of Speonk. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A 37-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road train early Monday near Speonk, the railroad said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was struck by an eastbound train about 12:30 a.m. just west of the Speonk station, a spokesman said.

Service was suspended in both directions for about 90 minutes, the spokesman said.

The woman was not authorized to be on the tracks, but other information was not immediately available, the spokesman said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

