Long IslandSuffolk

LIRR train hits, kills person on tracks near Sayville station

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A person was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road train near the Sayville station Friday night, an LIRR spokesperson said.

The name and hometown of the person was not immediately available.

Just after 6:30 p.m., a 5:09 p.m. train heading to Speonk from Penn Station struck the individual on the tracks at the Gillette Avenue crossing east of the station, a spokesperson said. About 140 passengers were on the train at the time.

Service was restored between Montauk and Sayville at about 9:30 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Possible delays and cancellations were expected, the LIRR said on its Twitter page.

