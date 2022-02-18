A person was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road train near the Sayville station Friday night, an LIRR spokesperson said.

The name and hometown of the person was not immediately available.

Just after 6:30 p.m., a 5:09 p.m. train heading to Speonk from Penn Station struck the individual on the tracks at the Gillette Avenue crossing east of the station, a spokesperson said. About 140 passengers were on the train at the time.

Service was restored between Montauk and Sayville at about 9:30 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Possible delays and cancellations were expected, the LIRR said on its Twitter page.