Multiple trains between Montauk and Queens were delayed after one of the trains struck a trespasser on the tracks near the Westhampton station, MTA officials said in a tweet late Friday.

The tweet posted from the LIRR’s official Twitter account about 11 p.m. said the train that stuck the person was the 8:53 p.m. from Jamaica scheduled to arrive at Montauk at 11:46 p.m.

“Based on experience, it can take up to two hours before service is restored. We thank you for your patience and we will provide updates as they become available,” officials tweeted, adding, police and emergency personnel were on scene.

The LIRR on Friday night did not provide any information on the condition of the person who was hit.

A second train, the 10:05 p.m. from Montauk set to arrive at Jamaica at 1:06 a.m. was also delayed at Hampton Bays because of the person struck, the LIRR tweeted.