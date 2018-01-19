TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 35° Good Afternoon
Overcast 35° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Man who helped woman who fell on tracks ‘felt so bad for her’

Fellow commuters greet Martin Diaz with applause two days after he came to aid of a woman who the MTA said was punched on Central Islip platform.

Martin Diaz of Islandia was greeted with applause at the Central Islip train platform on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, after he had come to the aid of a Smithtown woman, who the MTA said fell on the tracks Wednesday after being punched in the face.  (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Martin Diaz of Islandia was greeted with applause Friday morning as he stepped onto the train platform in Central Islip to catch the 7:26 a.m. to Penn Station.

Two days earlier, Diaz came to the aid of a woman who the MTA said fell on the tracks after being punched in the face.

“I just felt so bad for her,” Diaz, of Islandia, told News 12 Long Island in an interview before boarding the train. “It could have been my wife, or it could have been my sister.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officers on Thursday arrested the man accused of striking the woman, 28, of Smithtown, as she waited for her train around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

Troy Liddell, 34, of Central Islip, was charged with reckless endangerment and assault, officials said. He was to be arraigned Friday.

MTA officials and witnesses said the assault happened after the victim inadvertently knocked into the suspect on the platform.

“She accidentally bumped into the gentleman,” Usman Khan, a witness, told News 12 after the incident. “He said something and walked away. Came back and he hit her in the face, and she fell down face-first into the tracks.”

Diaz told News 12 Friday his “immediate reaction” was to help the woman, so he went on the tracks and got her.

Another witness, Abdul Rauf, told News 12 the woman was bleeding from her mouth and nose and had blood all over her clothes.

After assisting the woman Diaz thought, “I gotta go to work,” so he boarded the train.

“And then when I was sitting down on the train I realized my hands were full of blood” as was his sweater.

Fellow commuters gave him “wipees” so he could clean up, Diaz said.

Officials said the victim, meanwhile, was treated at a hospital and released.

With Mark Morales

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Former state judge Leon Lazer, 96, of Dix Former state judge Leon Lazer dies at 96
Suffolk County police and the North Patchogue fire Cops: 1 vehicle fled after hitting pedestrian
Ex-teacher Brian Dreher, 42, of Huntington Station, has DA: Ex-teacher admits rape, sexual misconduct
Nassau County police released this surveillance image of Masked gunman sought in 3 holdups, cops say
The original Goethals Bridge is seen from Elizabeth, Main span of Goethals Bridge hauled off for scrap
The scene of the crash in East Meadow Official: 5 kids, 2 adults hurt in head-on crash
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE