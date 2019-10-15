The Little Red Schoolhouse in Moriches likely will be saved.

The 95-year-old brick structure on Montauk Highway will be preserved and turned into a branch of the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, instead of being demolished, library officials said Tuesday.

The school — currently owned by the William Floyd School District — was to have been razed as part of a $26.6 million plan to renovate the public library's main branch in Shirley and add new branches in Moriches and Mastic Beach.

The library board reversed course during a meeting Friday after a petition drive to save the schoolhouse and declare it a landmark.

Board president Joseph Maiorana said he contacted the school district last week and received permission to save the schoolhouse. However, the school district maintains the right to demolish it if too much time passes, he said.

"It became apparent that the building, despite not being on a historical register, was of historical importance to many of our residents," Maiorana said.

The library board also reset the cost of the bond proposition to $22.6 million. The board plans to use $4 million in reserves to lower the cost of the bond, leaving the district with $1.7 million left in reserves, Maiorana said.

Library district residents will vote on the bond on Dec. 10.

Knocking down the schoolhouse was part of a plan to close the main library for renovation for about two years and construct a new branch in the former Mastic Beach Village Hall for $4.5 million and another on the grounds of the Little Red Schoolhouse for $5.8 million.

The William Floyd School District plans to donate the 9,000-square-foot structure to the library as part of the expansion.

School district officials were not immediately available for comment.

A 2010 engineering report commissioned by the school district said the schoolhouse has continued to deteriorate over the years and could cost $1.75 million to repair.

Maiorana said he didn't know how much if any of the remaining funds would be used to save the schoolhouse, but said multiple civic groups have volunteered to help raise funds to save the building.

"I'm glad they saw the outcry in the community to save the building," Manor Park Civic Association president Ray Keenan said. "We were working with them to save the school. We wanted to come up with a solution."