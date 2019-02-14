Companies that polluted New York State’s drinking water with emerging contaminants could escape liability for huge clean-up costs unless the statute of limitations is lengthened, Suffolk County Water Authority’s general counsel said on Thursday.

And water districts should be freed from the 2 percent tax on property taxes, the way schools are, said Tim Hopkins, the authority’s general counsel, at the Long Island Drinking Water Quality Forum it hosted in Hauppauge.

State grants from the Water Improvement Infrastructure Act should take into account the number of people a water supplier serves, so that each customer of a large agency does not receive far less than someone who gets their drinking water from a much smaller entity, Hopkins said.

“We’re going to be shoveling against a tide,” said Paul Granger, superintendent, Port Washington Water district and a member of the advisory Long Island Drinking Water Quality Council, describing the costs and burdens of tackling the three pollutants — perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 1,4 dioxane.

Exposure to the first two is tied to a variety of health problems, from cancer to elevated cholesterol, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says. The EPA calls 1,4 dioxane a likely human carcinogen.

Most people, the EPA says, have been exposed to PFOS and PFOA because they were widely used in consumer products — everything from detergent to cosmetics to food storage.

However, Long Island residents also can be exposed to these chemicals from drinking water drawn from wells located near industrial sites or where firefighting foam was used, for example.

Officials said there was bipartisan support for Senate and Assembly bills that would free public water suppliers to wring cleanup costs from polluters by revising when the current three-year statute of limitations begins.

