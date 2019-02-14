SCWA: Lengthen statute of limitations so polluters can pay for cleanup
Companies that polluted New York State’s drinking water with emerging contaminants could escape liability for huge clean-up costs unless the statute of limitations is lengthened, Suffolk County Water Authority’s general counsel said on Thursday.
And water districts should be freed from the 2 percent tax on property taxes, the way schools are, said Tim Hopkins, the authority’s general counsel, at the Long Island Drinking Water Quality Forum it hosted in Hauppauge.
State grants from the Water Improvement Infrastructure Act should take into account the number of people a water supplier serves, so that each customer of a large agency does not receive far less than someone who gets their drinking water from a much smaller entity, Hopkins said.
“We’re going to be shoveling against a tide,” said Paul Granger, superintendent, Port Washington Water district and a member of the advisory Long Island Drinking Water Quality Council, describing the costs and burdens of tackling the three pollutants — perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 1,4 dioxane.
Exposure to the first two is tied to a variety of health problems, from cancer to elevated cholesterol, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says. The EPA calls 1,4 dioxane a likely human carcinogen.
Most people, the EPA says, have been exposed to PFOS and PFOA because they were widely used in consumer products — everything from detergent to cosmetics to food storage.
However, Long Island residents also can be exposed to these chemicals from drinking water drawn from wells located near industrial sites or where firefighting foam was used, for example.
Officials said there was bipartisan support for Senate and Assembly bills that would free public water suppliers to wring cleanup costs from polluters by revising when the current three-year statute of limitations begins.
PFOA, PFOS, 1,4-Dioxane
According to the EPA, exposure to PFOA and PFOS may result in adverse health effects, including testicular and kidney cancers, liver damage and developmental effects to fetuses or breast-fed infants, such as low birth weight and accelerated puberty.
- 1,4-Dioxane is classified by the EPA as a likely human carcinogen.
- PFOS and 1,4-dioxane in particular have been detected in Long Island groundwater supplies.
- PFOA and PFOS can be treated with existing carbon technologies. But 1,4-dioxane treatment is more expensive, and local water authorities have pilot projects to test how to remove the compound.
Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.