As Christians in New York attend Easter services Sunday morning, police agencies have stepped up patrols after more than 200 people were killed in bombings in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

So far, police in Sri Lanka have arrested seven people, The Associated Press reported.

The NYPD and Nassau County police have placed officers outside churches, the departments said.

“As of now, there are no specific credible threats to New York City,” NYPD spokesman Sgt. Brendan Ryan said in a statement. “We will monitor and deploy our personnel as needed. Once again, we ask the public to be vigilant and if you see something, say something.”

In Nassau County, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and County Executive Laura Curran said in a joint statement that there is no known imminent threat to the county, but the police intelligence division is working closely with other law enforcement partners to monitor the situation.

Nassau police have increased patrols around religious institutions and they will continue through Easter Sunday and Passover "in an abundance of caution," according to the statement.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also directed State Police to increase patrols at houses of worship.

“During these troubling times, we will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio offered solidarity with the country and the Sri Lankan community in the city.

"Peaceful worshippers murdered on Easter Sunday," de Blasio said in a tweet. "It’s unthinkable. It’s horrifying. It’s heartbreaking."

Earlier Sunday morning, almost 200 people huddled under umbrellas, wrapped in blankets, towels and coats, beginning their Easter at dawn on Jones Beach for a church service in the sand.

The 6 a.m. event hosted by the Long Island Council of Churches always occurs at the beach, with the waves in the background and, on clear days, a beautiful sunrise.

Sunday’s rain and overcast skies obscured the sun but the worshippers didn’t seem to notice. Soggy but happy to be there, the group sang hymns, listened to Scripture and donated to the organization’s food pantry.

The Rev. Moira Ahearne, of the Presbyterian Churches of Freeport and Merrick, read the story of the resurrection of Jesus from the book of Luke, chapter 24.

“It was an early dawn day, just like today perhaps, a couple thousand years ago that those women … Jesus loved and treated with respect and in turn, these women loved Jesus and they stayed faithful to him to the end,” she said. “On the third day, they came to the tomb at dawn.”

The small group led the crowd in singing hymns in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Korean.

A wooden cross stood in the sand as seagulls squawked and people dotted the beach behind them, enjoying the early morning waves.

“Dawn symbolizes for us not only darkness giving way to light but the old making way for the new, fresh beginnings,” Ahearne said.

Brothers Kirk, Glenn and Richie Greubel have been coming to the Easter beach service for decades, beginning when their parents brought them as children.

“Our family’s been coming down to the beach for about 40 years for this,” said Glenn Greubel, of Merrick. “My parents, this was a big deal to them, we kind of carry on their legacy.”

They recalled attending the service when it was in Eisenhower Park years ago.

Now the brothers bring their own children and spouses every year, whether in rain, wind or 26-degree temperatures.

“In the grand scheme of things, this is not so bad,” said Richie Greubel, of Bellmore.

The next stop? A nearby warm diner for Easter breakfast.