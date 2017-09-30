It was a normal Saturday at the Town of Brookhaven Wildlife and Ecology Center — and then two alligators, eleven turtles, a five-foot-long lizard and a duck showed up. The deliveries, though unusual, were not unexpected.
They were some of about 20 creatures brought to the Holtsville facility as part of an “Exotic Animal Amnesty Day” hosted by the Suffolk County SPCA, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Brookhaven. The event, held in the county once or twice a year, offers residents who keep animals that are illegal to own or just hard to handle the chance to surrender them to authorities without penalty, officials said.
“No questions asked, you’re not going to be charged,” said Roy Gross, the Suffolk SPCA department chief, seen here looking on as a black throated monitor, is held.
Those who try to rear exotic pets often find quickly that they can be dangerous and hard to care for, as evidenced by the sick snapping turtle delivered Saturday afternoon by a Smithtown resident. The creature’s shell was soft and caved-in — likely due to malnutrition and improper lighting, said Michael Ralbovsky, a herpetologist who took many of the animals received Saturday to his wildlife sanctuary in Beverly, Massachusetts.
“This isn’t where they should be,” said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine of the animals. “They don’t fit in a suburban setting.”
A Nile monitor, seen here, was one of about 20 animals brought into the center on Saturday.
One of the bigger creatures brought in was the two-foot-long American alligator dropped off by a 24-year-old Islip Town resident, who did not give his name. The animal could grow to 11 feet in length and weigh 900 pounds, Ralbovsky said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I figured at some point I would get rid of him,” the temporary owner said. “It’s better than somebody cooking him.”
While the event was conceived with uncommon animals in mind, some delivered Saturday were more prosaic, such as the pair of young raccoons dropped off by Evelyn Robles, 64, of Bay Shore. Robles said she began caring for them in May after discovering that her dog had killed their mother.
She fed them chicken nuggets and bottled milk, and bathed them every other day. But she knew she couldn’t keep them forever, she said. “I want them to have a better home,” she said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.