All eastbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway were closed Thursday afternoon between Exit 59 in Ronkonkoma and Exit 61 in Holbrook for emergency road work, Suffolk police said in on Thursday.

The repairs were needed because a bridge was hit, the state transportation’s website said. The work is not expected to be done until at least 4:30 p.m., police said.

“A tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on the Long Island Expressway and struck the Ronkonkoma Ave. overpass at 2:55 p.m.,” Suffolk police said in a statement. “No one was injured and three cars were damaged from debris. The Department of Transportation will respond to inspect the bridge.”