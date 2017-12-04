All eastbound lanes and the eastbound service road of the Long Island Expressway were closed in Dix Hills Monday morning after an accident, Suffolk County police said.

Police did not provide a time of the accident, but the highway and eastbound service road were closed between Exits 51 and 52 as of 3:45 a.m., according to informny.com, a website of the state Department of Transportation.

The DOT website also said there was a car fire involved.