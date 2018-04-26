TODAY'S PAPER
DOT: Westbound LIE in Dix Hills reopens after crash

Scene of the crash Thursday on the Long

Scene of the crash Thursday on the Long Island Expressway. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
A crash closed three lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills on Thursday for about two hours, officials said.

Suffolk police said the crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. near Exit 50.

A spokeswoman had no immediate details.

Images from the scene show a mangled car and a tractor trailer that hit another car.

The state Department of Transportation said on its informny.com website that only the HOV lane was open at the site of the crash. The lanes reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., the DOT said.

