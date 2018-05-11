A male driver was taken to a Riverhead hospital with minor injuries after he lost control of his sport utility vehicle early Friday on the eastbound Long Island Expressway, police said.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center and released.

Suffolk County police said the man was eastbound on the expressway when he lost control of the SUV near Exit 68, William Floyd Parkway, then crossed the shoulder, struck a tree — and overturned. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:39 a.m.

There were no other reported injuries and no one was charged in the crash, police said.