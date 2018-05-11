TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Driver hurt when SUV overturns on Long Island Expressway

An SUV overturned after crashing Friday on the

An SUV overturned after crashing Friday on the eastbound Long Island Expressway between Exits 68 and 69. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A male driver was taken to a Riverhead hospital with minor injuries after he lost control of his sport utility vehicle early Friday on the eastbound Long Island Expressway, police said.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center and released.

Suffolk County police said the man was eastbound on the expressway when he lost control of the SUV near Exit 68, William Floyd Parkway, then crossed the shoulder, struck a tree — and overturned. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:39 a.m.

There were no other reported injuries and no one was charged in the crash, police said.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Some sunshine is forecast on Friday. But for Weather: Sunny Friday ahead of weekend showers
Former NFL star and author Rashad Jennings with Kidsday reporters meet Rashad Jennings
The Wantagh Fire Department was called to a Officials: 100 firefighters fought 7-Eleven blaze
Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver Jury in Silver corruption case in first full day
Felicia Squillace, of Coram, left, is led out Cops: Mom stopped from killing baby after giving birth
Felicia Squillace, 26, of Coram, was arrested Thursday Cops: Mother tried to kill newborn son