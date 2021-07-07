A tow-truck driver was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital on Wednesday after an early-morning crash with another vehicle on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Islip that snarled traffic, according to the Suffolk police.

"The crash was between the tow-truck driver and another vehicle," a Suffolk police spokeswoman said by telephone. The second driver was taken to a local hospital.

One of the vehicles overturned in the HOV lane between exits 56 and 57, and that lane was still shut at about 6:30 a.m., according to the state transportaton department's web site.

No other details were immediately issued as detectives investigate.