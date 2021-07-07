TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

One person airlifted after Long Island Expressway crash, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A tow-truck driver was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital on Wednesday after an early-morning crash with another vehicle on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Islip that snarled traffic, according to the Suffolk police.

"The crash was between the tow-truck driver and another vehicle," a Suffolk police spokeswoman said by telephone. The second driver was taken to a local hospital.

One of the vehicles overturned in the HOV lane between exits 56 and 57, and that lane was still shut at about 6:30 a.m., according to the state transportaton department's web site.

No other details were immediately issued as detectives investigate.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Jacob Gaertner, 11, cools off at Geiger Park
NWS: After overnight storms, prepare for Elsa Long Island
The boardwalk in Long Beach is home to
Residents, officials call for stricter high-rise building inspections
Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams speaks at his election
Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC's mayoral race
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse from Port Washington, and
A canyon of pandemic heroes getting ticker tape treatment
Amateurs should stay away from fireworks, Nassau County
Curran on house fire: Pyrotechnics are for professionals
Jack Benjamin, of Farmingville, is led out of
Prosecutors: Boat driver was drinking before crash that ejected friend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?