The westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 49 in Melville was closed for an early morning rollover crash that seriously injured one man Thursday, causing massive traffic delays through the area for several hours, police said.

The road was reopened just after 6:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said, though an unrelated crash has closed the on-ramp to the LIE at westbound Exit 48, police said.

Police said the rollover crash, which was reported at about 3:20 a.m., involved three men in a Jeep and took place near Exit 48, Round Swamp Road.

The seriously injured man was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

According to the 511NY website, all westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed through the area at 3:36 a.m. The northbound exit ramp to Route 110 also was closed at 4:42 a.m., according to the website, which monitors traffic and provides traffic camera footage.

The road remained closed through the area for about three hours due to crash investigation protocols and cleanup.