TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 49 reopens after serious crash, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The westbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 49 in Melville was closed for an early morning rollover crash that seriously injured one man Thursday, causing massive traffic delays through the area for several hours, police said.

The road was reopened just after 6:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said, though an unrelated crash has closed the on-ramp to the LIE at westbound Exit 48, police said.

Police said the rollover crash, which was reported at about 3:20 a.m., involved three men in a Jeep and took place near Exit 48, Round Swamp Road.

The seriously injured man was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

According to the 511NY website, all westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed through the area at 3:36 a.m. The northbound exit ramp to Route 110 also was closed at 4:42 a.m., according to the website, which monitors traffic and provides traffic camera footage.

The road remained closed through the area for about three hours due to crash investigation protocols and cleanup.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

A limousine, left, landed in the woods following NTSB: Limo owner evaded safety rules before fatal crash
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said on Forecast: Storms could bring damaging winds, hail and even a tornado
Sharon A. Dungee, superintendent of the Central Islip LI superintendents discuss social distancing in schools
A ruling says Smithtown cannot regulate bow hunting Appeals court rules Smithtown cannot bar bow hunting
Several community leaders, aiming to tap into the Minority millennials look to move from protests to action
The Rev. Kevin O'Hara of Lutheran Church of Asking the Clergy: Teaching religious education at home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search