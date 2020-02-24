TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Serious crash on LIE closes all westbound lanes in Hauppauge, officials say

A crash on the westbound Long Island Expressway

A crash on the westbound Long Island Expressway has closed the road between Exit 57 and Exit 56 Monday.  Credit: NYSDOT

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A serious crash closed all lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway Monday morning in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police and the State Department of Transportation said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. and has closed the roadway between Exit 57, Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, and Exit 56, Route 111, in Hauppauge.

Police said details were still emerging but said a medevac helicopter had been requested and that investigators also had been called to the scene. Police said one person was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured.

Traffic cameras in the area showed about a dozen emergency vehicles at the scene, including at least five police patrol cars and a half-dozen ambulances and rescue apparatus. Traffic in the area was at a standstill.

It is not clear how long the road will remain closed. Drivers are advised to find alternate travel in the area.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York State Supreme Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial
John "Sonny" Franzese photographed in Queens on April Longtime Colombo underboss John 'Sonny' Franzese dead at 103
Another gorgeous day at Robert Moses State Park Which state park did LIers love the most in 2019?
Daniel Faust, Douglas Hernandez and Jacqueline Urli have Lawsuit alleging harassment filed against sanitation district 
The scene of the shooting in Bay Shore Lindenhurst man charged in Bay Shore shooting, police say
Human coronaviruses, once just the cause of the Coronavirus: How can you protect yourself?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search