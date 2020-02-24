A serious crash closed all lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway Monday morning in Hauppauge, Suffolk County police and the State Department of Transportation said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. and has closed the roadway between Exit 57, Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, and Exit 56, Route 111, in Hauppauge.

Police said details were still emerging but said a medevac helicopter had been requested and that investigators also had been called to the scene. Police said one person was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured.

Traffic cameras in the area showed about a dozen emergency vehicles at the scene, including at least five police patrol cars and a half-dozen ambulances and rescue apparatus. Traffic in the area was at a standstill.

It is not clear how long the road will remain closed. Drivers are advised to find alternate travel in the area.