After a serious accident, the Department of Transportation said it reopened the eastbound service road of the Long Island Expressway in Melville at 6:06 p.m. on Friday.

All of the lanes of the South Service Road were closed as of 1:13 p.m., from Walt Whitman Road to Route 110, according to the state Department of Transportation’s informny.com website.

A Suffolk County police spokesman did not have immediate details on the crash.