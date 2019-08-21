A disabled tractor trailer collapsed under an overpass on the Long Island Expressway, causing traffic delays on the westbound roadway between Exits 53 and 51 in Commack and Dix Hills on Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

The incident was first reported in a 6:45 a.m. 911 call as a bridge strike, though police said it now appears the overpass was not hit. There were no reported injuries.

The state DOT said the incident occurred near the Sagtikos State Parkway overpass and said initially two lanes were closed. Police said only the right lane was closed in the area as of 11:30 a.m., though the DOT and police both said traffic is expected to remain snarled between Exits 53 and 51, Deer Park Avenue, until the tractor trailer can be removed.

The cleanup process is expected to last well into the afternoon, police said.