Tractor trailer collapse snarls traffic on westbound Long Island Expressway in Suffolk, cops say

The tractor trailer under the overpass on Wednesday.

The tractor trailer under the overpass on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Gregg Sarra

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A disabled tractor trailer collapsed under an overpass on the Long Island Expressway, causing traffic delays on the westbound roadway between Exits 53 and 51 in Commack and Dix Hills on Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

The incident was first reported in a 6:45 a.m. 911 call as a bridge strike, though police said it now appears the overpass was not hit. There were no reported injuries.

The state DOT said the incident occurred near the Sagtikos State Parkway overpass and said initially two lanes were closed. Police said only the right lane was closed in the area as of 11:30 a.m., though the DOT and police both said traffic is expected to remain snarled between Exits 53 and 51, Deer Park Avenue, until the tractor trailer can be removed.

The cleanup process is expected to last well into the afternoon, police said.


By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

