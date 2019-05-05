TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Long Island Marathon 2019

The marathon this year has a new sponsor and a redesigned course tracking a more scenic route. 

Alyssa Salese of Huntington, women's Long Marathon winner,
Photo Credit: James Escher

Alyssa Salese of Huntington poses with her parents Al and Maureen after crossing the finish line and winning the women's race of the Long Island Marathon at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday.

Alyssa Salese of Huntington crosses the finish line
Photo Credit: James Escher

Alyssa Salese of Huntington crosses the finish line to win the women's race on Sunday.

Dan Gargaro of West Islip and Alyssa Salese of Huntington won their respective races of the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Lori Brown wins the women's half-marathon race on
Photo Credit: James Escher

Lori Brown wins the women's half-marathon race of the Long Island Marathon on Sunday at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Sunday.

Narciso Mejia (left) and Julio T. Sauce pass
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Narciso Mejia, left, and Julio T. Sauce pass through the six mile mark on Merrick Avenue in the Long Island Marathon in East Meadow on Sunday.

Peter Hawkins, wheelchair racer from Malverne, crosses the
Photo Credit: James Escher

Peter Hawkins, a wheelchair racer from Malverne, crosses the finish line inside Eisenhower Park in East Meadow to complete the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Fiona Danyko high fives a runner along with
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Fiona Danyko high-fives a runner along with Kathleen Danyko from Syosset on the Wantagh Highway near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Hello/Goodbye as runners both enter on left and
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Hello/Goodbye as runners both enter on left and run north on the right on Wantagh Highway near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

Angela Scaturro stands along Merrick Avenue in East
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Angela Scaturro stands along Merrick Avenue in East Meadow to cheer on the runners during the Long Island Marathon on Sunday.

A group of runners stop for a photo
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

A group of runners stop for a photo on Merrick Avenue during the Long Island Marathon in East Meadow on Sunday.

Runners enjoy the rain on Merrick Avenue in
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Runners enjoy the rain on Merrick Avenue in the Long Island Marathon in East Meadow on Sunday.

