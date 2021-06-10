A crash forced the closure of the Long Island Motor Parkway in Hauppauge just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

The closure is at Marcus Boulevard, just north of the Long Island Expressway service road. Police said the road was closed so an Aviation Unit medevac helicopter could land near the site and also because the crash involved a possible entrapment.

Additional details could not immediately be confirmed.

It was not clear how long the road would remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates