TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Long Island Motor Parkway in Hauppauge closed for crash, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A crash forced the closure of the Long Island Motor Parkway in Hauppauge just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

The closure is at Marcus Boulevard, just north of the Long Island Expressway service road. Police said the road was closed so an Aviation Unit medevac helicopter could land near the site and also because the crash involved a possible entrapment.

Additional details could not immediately be confirmed.

It was not clear how long the road would remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Museum director Marianne Guglieri accepts a proclamation from
Newly renovated Lindenhurst museum can transport you back in time
Holiday Farms, which has three existing stores including
Grocer Holiday Farms to open in former Fresh Market space in Woodbury
Nicole Penn president of EGC Group on Wednesday,
Post-pandemic spending spree coming, experts say  
From left, The Rev. Lachlan Cameron of the
Asking the Clergy: Keeping faith on college campuses
Psalm 133 is chiseled into a stone book
God Squad: Psalm 133
Animator Don Duga of Baiting Hollow died on
Animator Don Duga dies at 87; worked on TV holiday specials
Didn’t find what you were looking for?