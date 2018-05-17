East Hampton residents are expected to fill LTV Studios in Wainscott Thursday for a public hearing on a plan to build the state’s first offshore wind farm 30 miles east of Montauk.

Deepwater Wind was selected by the Long Island Power Authority in January 2017 to provide renewable energy to the region through the 15-turbine project known as the South Fork Wind Farm. The East Hampton Town Board and Town Trustees will host the joint public hearing on issuing an easement allowing a power cable to make landfall at a Wainscott beach and travel under town roads to a substation on Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton.

Deepwater is under a tight timetable to have the project built and producing power by December 2022 under its $1.62 billion contract with LIPA. Under state rules, Deepwater can’t start the permitting process until it can demonstrate “local site control” for the Wainscott cable route.

Deepwater has proposed a community benefits package, which it estimates is worth $8.5 million, in exchange for the land rights. Those benefits include $2 million in funding for an ocean industries sustainability program, $1 million for a Wainscott water infrastructure fund, and maintaining an operations office in Montauk creating local jobs.

Those benefits were determined through feedback from the community, said Clint Plummer, Deepwater’s vice president for development.

“It’s a package that I think is very generous, but I think it represents a good process,” he said. “We think it will set a very important precedent with how communities can engage with these large renewable energy projects.”

Plummer has said that if the town declines to grant those easements, Deepwater will move forward with a plan to land the cable at state-owned land and revoke the benefits package.

Members of the commercial fishing community are expected to voice concerns about the potential loss of fishing ground to turbines and disruption to fish migration.

Longtime Montauk commercial fisherman Dave Aripotch, whose wife Bonnie Brady oversees the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association, said he “could not be more opposed” to the project.

“I don’t see how it’s fair or feasible,” he said. “It’s a complete abuse of tax breaks. It’s a Ponzi scheme foisted on the taxpayers and the ratepayers.”

The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 75 Industrial Rd. The hearing will be held at the Wainscott venue as town hall can only accommodate 111 people and a larger crowd is expected, officials said.

With Mark Harrington