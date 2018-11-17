TODAY'S PAPER
Father and daughters rescued from boat stranded in LI Sound, police say

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
A Fort Salonga man and his two daughters were helped by Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers after their boat became stranded in the Long Island Sound east of Eaton’s Neck on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Brian Curly, 48, was operating a 22-foot Striper bowrider approximately 200 yards off shore when Suffolk police said he believed his boat struck something in the water and became disabled.

Curly, who was with his 6- and 9-year-old daughters, called 911 and requested help. Marine Bravo, with officers Paul Carnival and Keith Walters, responded to the stranded boat, police said. After assessing the situation, the officers towed the boat to Soundview Boat Ramp in Northport.

The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m., police said.

Curly and his children were unharmed, police said.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

