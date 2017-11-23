Soup kitchens, churches and charities across Long Island opened their doors Thursday to serve a proper Thanksgiving feast to hundreds of people in need.

“Right now I’m living in the streets, but here, you’re in the warmth and off the streets, and I’m eating,” Donna Fonseca, 51, said at St. John the Evangelist Church in Center Moriches. “You’re in God’s protection here in this church. It’s a wonderful place. They’re out here trying to help people.”

Bishop John Barres — the head of the Diocese of Rockville Centre — was mingling with guests at the Roman Catholic church for a meal sponsored by Blanca’s House, a Huntington Station nonprofit that sent about 150 volunteers to three Suffolk County churches to serve meals to the needy and hand out coats.

Barres said the diners he met have “wisdom to share.”

“While people may be in the midst of some adverse circumstances, they always have their human dignity,” he said. “Part of Catholic teaching is to really respect that human dignity and serve individuals.”

At Copiague Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lindenhurst, church member Jennifer Cabrera, 31, and her husband and three children all volunteered to feed — and hand out coats to — about 200 people before the family traveled to Queens to celebrate the holiday with Cabrera’s mother.

“I want her to have an example for when she grows up to do the same,” Cabrera, 31, said as she stood next to 8-year-old Dianna Espinal, who had helped pack up food for guests to take home. “It’s important to show kids that there are people in need, that even though we have the necessary things in our lives, other people don’t.”

In Bethpage, about 45 veterans gathered for a free Thanksgiving meal at B.K. Sweeney’s Parkside Restaurant.

For the past 25 years, the Jewish War Veterans have sponsored the annual Thanksgiving Day lunch for veterans living in Long Island and Queens, said Larry Sklar, of the Jewish War Veterans. The organization also provides transportation to and from the Bethpage restaurant.

“Most are in rehab programs or independent living homes and don’t have a place to go for a meal like this,” Sklar said.

Marine veteran Clarence Blowe said most of his family lived out of state, and so he was grateful not to have to spend Thanksgiving alone.

“I’m meeting a lot of great people,” said Blowe, 61, who’s currently living at the Northport V.A. “It’s definitely a pleasure.”