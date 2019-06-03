Remains found last week in Palm Beach County, Florida, have been identified as a 20-year-old Long Island woman who went missing in Lake Worth in late April, authorities said.

The local medical examiner has positively identified the victim as Jenna Jacobsen and homicide detectives are investigating the cause of death, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Relatives have told media outlets that Jacobsen is a 2016 East Islip High School graduate. A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office could not immediately confirm that Monday but said Jacobsen was from Long Island.

Her father, Chris Jacobsen, said in prior interviews with the Florida media that his daughter had traveled to Florida to attend a substance abuse treatment facility, but failed to arrive there. Jenna Jacobsen was last reported seen on South H Street in Lake Worth on April 25, police said.

Jacobsen's skeletal remains had been found Thursday off Southwinds Drive in Lantana, the sheriff's office spokeswoman said. The medical examiner has ruled that Jacobsen died of "undetermined means."

The area is an access road to the county public health administration building off Interstate 95 and about a mile from where Jacobsen was last seen. The spokeswoman said it remains unclear if Jacobsen was a victim of foul play.

Attempts to contact Chris Jacobsen were unsuccessful early Monday. Authorities said he was in Florida and would return to Long Island on Tuesday.

On May 18, he reached out to the public via Facebook to say his daughter had gone missing, posting photos of her and writing: "This is my daughter Jenna Jacobsen. She has been missing for 23 days as of today. She was last seen in Lake Worth, Florida. ... I'm flying down there tomorrow for a couple weeks to help in the search."

He then posted Crime Stoppers information from the Palm Beach County Sheriff on May 21, updating it this weekend to share the news that his daughter's remains had been found. He made no additional comments.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.