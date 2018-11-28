A 6-year-old girl was sent to a hospital as a precaution Tuesday after what appeared to be a "roughhousing" incident involving three young boys on a Longwood school bus, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured during the afternoon ride home and the incident was not an assault, but the girl was at a hospital overnight for observation, police and bus officials said. Details of what happened were not released as detectives remained at the hospital late Tuesday to gather information.

"At this point, it looks like roughhousing," said Det. Lt. Scott Welshimer of the special victims unit. "It's a group of 6-year-olds on a school bus and luckily everyone is fine."

Longwood Superintendent Michael Lonergan said he did not have enough information to comment and that officials needed time to look into what was reported.

However, the Longwood Central School District issued a statement to News 12 Long Island saying the girl was "injured on her way home" and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

"The nature and cause of the injuries unknown at this time but are under investigation by both the Longwood School District and Suffolk County police," according to the statement. "Tomorrow, the school district will review the tapes from the school bus on which the incident occurred as well as interview every student who was present when the incident occurred."

Suffolk Transportation, the Bay Shore-based bus company, said it also would investigate.

Its executive vice president, Tom McAteer, said a child alerted the driver to the commotion, and the driver stopped the bus, helped the girl and reported it to the dispatcher. Police were called and the bus returned to the elementary school, he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There was no indication the children were in a dispute, the bus executive said, but any video and evidence will be examined "methodically."

"There doesn't seem to have been injury but from what we can tell there was an incident and our driver, from what we can tell, did exactly what she was supposed to do," McAteer said. "But there will be a thorough investigation tomorrow."