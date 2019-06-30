TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Motorcycle, car burst into flames after Loop Parkway crash

Remnants after a car and motorcycle became engulfed

Remnants after a car and motorcycle became engulfed in flames after a crash on Loop Parkway, New York State Police said. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Two people riding a motorcycle were taken to a hospital after the bike rear-ended a car on Loop Parkway and both vehicles burst into flames, New York State Police said.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Loop Parkway near the Meadowbrook Parkway about 11:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to police.

The motorcyclist and passenger were taken to Nassau University Medical Center. The driver of the car was uninjured, state police said.

No additional details were available.

Loop Parkway was open to through traffic Sunday afternoon. The crash remains under investigation.

