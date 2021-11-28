TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Babylon supervisor: Suffolk cops checking 'loud bang' off Lindenhurst

Suffolk police officers and arson investigators Sunday morning

Suffolk police officers and arson investigators Sunday morning at Venetian Shores in Lindenhurst. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A noise described by Babylon Town's supervisor as a "loud bang" sent Suffolk police on Sunday morning to the vicinity of Fox Island off Lindenhurst, he said.

Police had no information other than they were investigating.

Photos taken by a Newsday photographer showed Suffolk police officers and arson investigators at Venetian Shores in Lindenhurst.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said Fox Island is uninhabited and frequented mostly by duck hunters. Schaffer said he heard the noise shortly before 11 a.m. at his home, a quarter mile from the Great South Bay.

"I was in the middle of a conversation with someone. And all of a sudden, we heard the loud bang," he said. "And we both turned to look, I thought the house shook a little bit."

Check back for updates on this developing story

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

