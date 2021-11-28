A noise described by Babylon Town's supervisor as a "loud bang" sent Suffolk police on Sunday morning to the vicinity of Fox Island off Lindenhurst, he said.

Police had no information other than they were investigating.

Photos taken by a Newsday photographer showed Suffolk police officers and arson investigators at Venetian Shores in Lindenhurst.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said Fox Island is uninhabited and frequented mostly by duck hunters. Schaffer said he heard the noise shortly before 11 a.m. at his home, a quarter mile from the Great South Bay.

"I was in the middle of a conversation with someone. And all of a sudden, we heard the loud bang," he said. "And we both turned to look, I thought the house shook a little bit."

Check back for updates on this developing story