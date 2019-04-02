A Riverhead aerospace company that partnered on the $40 million land sale at the Enterprise Park at Calverton is being sued by a Connecticut company for allegedly failing to pay property taxes and defaulting on conditions related to a $10 million loan.

Hexcel Corporation, an advanced composites company with principal offices in Stamford, filed a complaint on March 18 in State Supreme Court in Riverhead against Luminati Aerospace LLC. According to court documents, Hexcel said it loaned Luminati $10 million in May 2016 via a promissory note, or a contractual agreement between two parties under which the borrower agrees to repay the lender within a specific time period.

Luminati was to use the funds to “repay all liabilities under the mortgage loan secured by the Calverton Property,” according to the complaint. According to the court documents, Luminati defaulted on several conditions of the promissory note, including failing to:

Pay property taxes on the property as required by the mortgage;

Maintain insurance for both the property required by the mortgage and for insuring collateral against loss or damage, and;

Pay rent to Laoudis of Calverton LLC, the landlord of the property at the EPCAL site that Luminati leases.

Laoudis has also filed a petition in Riverhead Justice Court against Luminati Aerospace, seeking to evict the company from the property. The case is scheduled for Wednesday, court officials confirmed Tuesday.

As of March 12, Hexcel is seeking more than $12.5 million from Luminati, including the outstanding balance and all unpaid accrued interest.