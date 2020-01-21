TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
27° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Court date set for harassment case against Huntington supervisor

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci is a former

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci is a former state assemblyman. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci is scheduled for its first court date, lawyers said.

Attorneys from each side will meet in State Supreme Court in Riverhead on Thursday for a preliminary conference to discuss discovery and deposition dates. 

Northport resident Brian Finnegan sued Lupinacci, a former state assemblyman, in December 2018 alleging his then-boss sexually harassed him and assaulted him in an Albany hotel room in 2017.

Finnegan worked for Lupinacci for three years while he represented District 10 in the Assembly. He said verbal harassment — in the form of inquiries about his sex life — began almost immediately after he started as a legislative aide and culminated when Lupinacci performed a sex act on him without his consent in 2017.

In February 2019, Lupinacci filed a counter claim denying all the allegations and sued for slander and defamation and is seeking $1 million in punitive damages.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Murphy, the Holbrook man convicted of driving Sentencing date set for driver who killed Boy Scout
First-place winners show off their awards in various LI students win in business competition
Former Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg is paying for a Former assemblyman donates new clock to LIRR station
Police investigators at the scene in Hempstead Monday Body found in parking lot behind bar, police say
Independence Day day crowds gather at Jones Beach LI Airbnb hosts earned $58.2 million in 2019
Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the Cuomo to present 10th budget, and a tough one
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search