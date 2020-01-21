Court date set for harassment case against Huntington supervisor

The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci is scheduled for its first court date, lawyers said.

Attorneys from each side will meet in State Supreme Court in Riverhead on Thursday for a preliminary conference to discuss discovery and deposition dates.

Northport resident Brian Finnegan sued Lupinacci, a former state assemblyman, in December 2018 alleging his then-boss sexually harassed him and assaulted him in an Albany hotel room in 2017.

Finnegan worked for Lupinacci for three years while he represented District 10 in the Assembly. He said verbal harassment — in the form of inquiries about his sex life — began almost immediately after he started as a legislative aide and culminated when Lupinacci performed a sex act on him without his consent in 2017.

In February 2019, Lupinacci filed a counter claim denying all the allegations and sued for slander and defamation and is seeking $1 million in punitive damages.

