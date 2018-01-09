Long Island MacArthur Airport will spend nearly $600,000 on marketing consultants in 2018, part of an ongoing effort to attract more passengers and airlines to the Ronkonkoma facility.

Islip Town Board members approved plans on Dec. 19 to renew contracts with industry experts who will help airport officials with marketing, advertising and building relationships with new airlines.

The contracts — with Plano, Texas-based ICF International Inc. for $509,000, and Hurst, Texas-based John Jamotta Consulting for $89,600 — were executed with the goal of bringing more passengers and more airlines to the town-owned airport, MacArthur commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said.

Since rolling out a new, five-year marketing strategy in the fourth quarter of 2016, airport officials said airlines have added three new nonstop destinations, resulting in nearly 1,400 more seats flying out of the airport daily.

The airport also added Frontier Airlines to its fleet of carriers in 2017, a success that officials attribute to the shifts in marketing strategy, as well as improved financial performance. The addition of Frontier is projected to bring in $2.8 million in new revenue this year.

“Our airline partners are willing to invest in ISP and Long Island to see what happens,” LaRose-Arken said in a statement. “They are taking a risk on capacity and we need to make sure Long Island chooses ISP for travel. If you love your airport, use your airport.”

The 2017 campaign included online, digital, radio, railroad and bus advertising for nine weeks in the spring and nine weeks in the fall.