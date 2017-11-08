Long Island MacArthur Airport, citing demand from passengers, is holding a second enrollment event for the TSA’s expedited screening program.

Low-risk travelers can enroll in the program from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 at the art gallery in the airport. That is in addition to the enrollment event that started Monday and runs through Friday during the same business hours.

The federal Transportation Security Administration’s goal for the initial weeklong program was to enroll 250 people, but that was surpassed by Tuesday morning, after just two days of enrollments, airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose said Tuesday.

“We came in yesterday and all the appointments were booked,” she said of Monday’s opening day. “We recognized at that point that there was a demand for it and that people were really looking to participate in the program.”

Once enrolled, participants will experience a faster, more efficient screening process each time they fly, officials said. Those in the program can avoid screening steps such as removing shoes, laptops, liquids, lightweight coats or belts.

Interested travelers can pre-enroll by going to identogo.com/precheck and following instructions. Completing the application process costs $85 and requires being fingerprinted for a background check.