TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Evening
SEARCH
89° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

New flights will cover daily service from LI to Florida

Frontier Airlines will offer nearly 40 more flights

Frontier Airlines will offer nearly 40 more flights from MacArthur Airport to Florida this winter.  Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Frontier Airlines will add 38 round-trip flights a week this winter at Long Island MacArthur Airport, including daily service to the Florida destinations of Tampa, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers, an airport official said.

Frontier’s additional flights will begin in November and are scheduled through March 2020, said Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken. Frontier began flying to Orlando from the Ronkonkoma airport in August 2017. The additional flights contribute to Frontier being the fastest growing airline at MacArthur, LaRose-Arken said.

“We’ve had a lot of positive response from the Long Island community in terms of passengers using Frontier on a regular basis. Frontier has been a great partner," she said.

After March 2020, Frontier will decide whether to keep the flights, add more, or decrease service, LaRose-Arken said, but she does not expect a reduction in flights.

Frontier now offers eight nonstop destinations from MacArthur, officials said.

Southwest and American airlines also fly in and out of MacArthur. LaRose-Arken said Frontier in 2018 represented about 33 percent of total passengers at MacArthur, or more than 536,000 round-trip passengers. The airport last year served 1.6 million round-trip passengers, LaRose-Arken said.

Southwest booked the most passengers at MacArthur last year, serving more than 1 million who flew round-trip, LaRose-Arken said.

Frontier will also offer year-round flights to Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, officials said. The destinations are now seasonal.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement the additional Frontier flights are a response to passenger needs.

“Frontier’s decision to focus on Long Island indicates the enthusiasm we are seeing from Nassau and Suffolk County travelers. … The new service means good choices for our customers.”

In June, Frontier served its millionth passenger since it began operations out of MacArthur.

Daniel Shurz, a Frontier Airlines senior vice president, said in a statement that ticket prices are drawing customers in.

“Once Long Island customers see our fares and fly Frontier, they realize our commitment to customer service is real … and that travel truly can be more accessible and affordable,” he said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

MTA officials said they first would look to MTA report calls for elimination of up to 2,700 jobs
Crews work on a roof on a Roosevelt Summer's first heat wave forecast for this weekend
Eric Garner's daughter, Emerald Garner, center, speaks to Feds say they won't charge NYPD cops in Garner death
Representatives of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club are demanding Shinnecock Hills officials: Road sign not par for course
A commercial fisherman sorts fluke on the Long DEC increases daily commercial limit for fluke
A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Forecast: Severe thunderstorm watch until 10
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search