A twin-engine plane with a landing gear breakdown and five people aboard touched down safely Tuesday night at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, officials said.

No one was injured when the Piper PA-31 landed on its belly at 6:30 p.m. after losing the main landing gear over a golf course, said Tony Molinaro, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

Fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene, said Caroline Smith, a spokesperson for Islip Town, where the airport is located.

The aircraft is Islip based, Smith said.

It is registered to Premier Air Charter LLC, according to FAA records. Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.