TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: Twin-engine plane lands safely at MacArthur Airport after gear issue

The nose of a Piper PA-31 dips toward

The nose of a Piper PA-31 dips toward the runway Tuesday night at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma after its landing gear malfunctioned.   Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A twin-engine plane with a landing gear breakdown and five people aboard touched down safely Tuesday night at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, officials said.

No one was injured when the Piper PA-31 landed on its belly at 6:30 p.m. after losing the main landing gear over a golf course, said Tony Molinaro, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

Fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene, said Caroline Smith, a spokesperson for Islip Town, where the airport is located.

The aircraft is Islip based, Smith said.

It is registered to Premier Air Charter LLC, according to FAA records. Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Attorneys Hunter Shkolnik, center, and Jayne Conroy, left,
Landmark LI opioids trial to continue despite settlement, lawyers say
Nurse Joanne Duran gives Edward Stern, of Montauk,
State to close Southampton mass vaccination site, Cuomo says
A fare hike vote was originally scheduled to
No fare hike for LIRR riders this year, MTA says
Former Suffolk prosecutor Glenn Kurtzrock in 2016.
Lawyers seek to overturn conviction in 2013 murder case; cite prosecutorial misconduct
State Attorney General Letitia James speaks to reporters
AG: State reaches $1.1 billion settlement with opioid distributors
A help wanted sign along Middle Country Road
LI sees small rise in jobless rate, more active job seekers 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?