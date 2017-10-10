Subscribe
    MacArthur airport official: Corporate jet rolls off taxiway

    By  john.valenti@newsday.com

    A Legacy corporate jet with nine aboard, including crew, rolled off a taxiway Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017, at Long Island MacArthur Airport, ending up stuck in an adjacent grass area, an official said. No one was injured. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

    No one was injured when a Legacy corporate jet with nine aboard, including crew, rolled off a taxiway Tuesday morning at Long Island MacArthur Airport, ending up stuck in a sodden patch of an adjacent grassy area, an official said.

    The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on a taxiway in the southeast corner of the Ronkonkoma airport, near Runway 10-28 and Runway 33, said airport Commissioner...

