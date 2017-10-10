No one was injured when a Legacy corporate jet with nine aboard, including crew, rolled off a taxiway Tuesday morning at Long Island MacArthur Airport, ending up stuck in a sodden patch of an adjacent grassy area, an official said.
The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on a taxiway in the southeast corner of the Ronkonkoma airport, near Runway 10-28 and Runway 33, said airport Commissioner...
