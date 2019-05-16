TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

MacArthur Airport's $16M runway restoration enters second phase

The work, undertaken overnight to minimize impacts on services, is to be completed in the fall, officials said.

Contractors add a new coat of paint onto

Contractors add a new coat of paint onto the newly paved runway at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Thursday. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Construction is underway on the second phase of a $16 million restoration of the main runway at Long Island MacArthur Airport, work that is being undertaken overnight to minimize impacts on services, Islip officials said.

Renovations of the runway that stretches 7,006 feet resumed the first week of May and are expected to be completed by the fall, Islip Town's Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said.

Removing and replacing worn asphalt on the runway that serves the airport’s three commercial airlines — Southwest, American and Frontier — started last fall. The work stopped for the winter on Oct. 31, LaRose-Arken said.

The project also includes installing new LED lighting and pavement marking grooves. The work contract was awarded to Intercounty Paving Associates LLC of Westbury.

“The runway is critical to the airport. It’s a wonderful project,” LaRose-Arken said.

The construction cost will total about $16.4 million, officials said, adding a $14.28 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will fund most of the project. The state will fund 5 percent of the project, and the rest will come from airport passenger facility charges, the $4.50 fee assessed on every passenger ticket, LaRose-Arken said.

Work on the runway, which is named 06/24, will take place six days a week, from 11:30 p.m. until 6 a.m., LaRose-Arken said. Work started Wednesday night at a point where the main runway intersects with a second runway.

Both runways will remain open at their busiest times, LaRose-Arken said.

“This is really the best way to do construction in terms of minimal, if any impacts, on the air carriers,” LaRose-Arken said.

The airport had 132,524 incoming and departing flights in 2018. Of that, 3,021 — less than 3 percent of flight traffic — occurred between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., LaRose-Arken said. In addition to commercial flights, the airport also serves corporate flights, and private planes and helicopters, LaRose-Arken said.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter touted MacArthur’s impact on the local economy and said the runway renovation is critical because of its long-term viability.

“The runway rehabilitation project is significant because it will maintain the structural integrity of our modern runway for the next 20 years," Carpenter said in a statement. "It’s important to the continued operation of the airport, to the commercial airlines and general aviation and to all the passengers that it serves.”

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
There is a slight chance of more showers Forecast: Partly sunny, near 70 for first round of PGA
This Rocky Point home is listed for $349,000. 3 LI homes under $350,000
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
Brady Rymer's new "Under the Big Umbrella 3-time LI Grammy nominee releases new album
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search