New firehouse at MacArthur Airport triple the size of old facility

The $13.5 million building will house new fire and rescue vehicles and updated equipment, officials said.

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com
Long Island MacArthur Airport has a new $13.5 million firehouse.

The new fire rescue building replaces a facility built in the 1940s and will help improve rescue services at the Ronkonkoma airport, Islip Town officials said during an unveiling Monday.

The 21,000-square-foot facility is more than triple the size of the old 6,000-square-foot firehouse, large enough to house new fire and rescue vehicles and updated equipment, officials said.

Chief Airport Fire Safety Officer Albert Cinotti said he was “overwhelmed” by the new building, citing that the department with 21 full-time employees has “outgrown the old facility.”

“We look forward to providing even better service than we provide now,” he said, noting “it was nearly impossible to keep everyone in the (old) building at one time.”

The department handles many aspects of airport operations, including providing emergency medical services to passengers, removing snow and keeping wildlife off the grounds, officials said.

About 80 percent of the project was funded by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The remainder is funded by airport revenue, officials said.

