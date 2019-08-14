TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Official: 'Suspicious' object disrupts MacArthur Airport

A belt buckle in a carry-on bag that

A belt buckle in a carry-on bag that a photo showed closely resembled a grenade like a "suspicious object" led officials to briefly shut down Long Island MacArthur Airport early Tuesday morning, delaying three flights, a town official said. Photo Credit: MacArthur Airport

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A belt buckle in a carry-on bag that closely resembled a grenade led officials to briefly shut down Long Island MacArthur Airport early Tuesday morning, delaying three flights, according to a photograph and a town official.

“The TSA closed [the airport] for about 30 minutes. The Suffolk County bomb squad came and investigated,” Town of Islip spokeswoman Caroline Smith said by telephone.

The shutdown, which ran from about 5:20 a.m. to 5:50 a.m., kept passengers waiting for two Southwest flights and one Frontier Airlines flight, she said.

“Everying is back to normal,” Smith said.

In a statement, Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, ”We at the Town of Islip want the public to be comfortable knowing that we operate with an abundance of caution guarding the safety of our ISP passengers.”

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Mahisa Persaud, 14, of Elmont, and Alberta Proto, LI program teaches girls about empowerment 
The barn was built by the earliest settlers Historic barn being restored, will be open to public
Store manager Chris Moore organizes merchandise at Crusoe Renarts parent opens new clothing, sneaker boutique
Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June 1600: 'Tariff man' Trump retreats in China trade war
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
Friends and family gather as Brian McGuinness practices For some LIers, the party's out back in the shed
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search