Madonna now owns 50 acres of Hamptons farmland

Madonna's horses will have plenty of room to roam free.

The pop star has clinched the deal on the second of two Bridgehampton properties, next to the Wild Ocean Farm property she bought last December. That's a total of about 50 acres - the size of 50 football fields - if that's what the Material Girl wants.

She paid about $2 million for the agricultural rights to the 24-acre parcel on Mitchell Lane, Hamptons sources said. Her publicist could not be reached for comment.

The pop star closed last week with the owners, who are two sisters, after Suffolk County and Southampton Town closed Feb. 3 on the developmental rights to the land, with the county paying 90 percent of the $10-million price, said board member Nancy Graboski.

Her husband, Benny, used to lease the property to plant potatoes and at one point owned what became Wild Ocean Farm.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All this means no home or business can go up on Madonna's place, located among other properties protected as open space and farmland, Graboski said.

What she can do is limited to agriculture, and she needs permits for that.

"You can farm the land. It can be row crop, corn, potatoes, wheat," Graboski said. "It could be a vineyard, it could be a horse farm . . . It could be a nursery."

Material Girl turns farmer?

MORE: Guide to Bridgehampton | Complete Hamptons coverage