Intrepid swimmers will take a plunge for charity Friday as they descend upon the dock of the Fire Island Lighthouse to swim 5.5 miles all the way to Brightwaters to honor a teen who was killed just days before the race that is now named after her.

“This swim is a true, tough, outdoor activity,” said Bob Fischer one of the organizers of The Maggie Fischer Memorial Great South Bay Cross Bay Swim, in its 20th year. The benefit swim honors Bob Fischer's daughter, Maggie. More than a 100 have registered to participate. The race starts at 7 a.m.

Enthusiastic swimmers hail from across the nation. Around half of them are local, the rest come from outside New York, Fischer said.

“Most of them have some sort of connection with Long Island, either through youth or family,” Fischer said. “But they’re also serious swimmers, because this is one of the longest swim races in the country.”

One of the “serious swimmers” is James Ferguson, 63, from Brightwaters, who has participated in the event around nine to 10 times. Ferguson, who has participated in competitive high school and college swimming, said he also has swam around the Statue of Liberty, under the Brooklyn Bridge and from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco.

“But the longest, the most difficult swim is the Maggie Fischer,” he said, due to its length. “You have to encourage yourself to keep on going and going and going. It’s not easy.”

How long of a swim can it be? Ferguson recorded his best time on the course last year: 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Commack resident Dan McBride, 52, plans to join the race for the 12th time. He agreed with Ferguson on the swim’s mental difficulty.

“By the time you get to that 3-mile mark, and you were wishing it was a 5-mile mark, and you got almost another half to go,” he said. “It doesn’t even become physical anymore.”

Weather conditions will be tough on Friday, Fischer said. He expects remnants of Hurricane Barry passing by to “throw a curveball” at the event, meaning more wind and waves, making the swim even harder.

Beyond the athletics, many come out in support of Maggie Fischer, who was killed in a car crash in 1999 just days before she was to participate for the first time in the swim. She was 17.

“It’s very emotional,” said Ferguson. “When she passed away, we were devastated.”

Maggie, a lifeguard, had taught his two daughters how to swim, he said, and they were inspired by her to become lifeguards. The daughters also participate in the swim in Maggie's memory.

McBride was Maggie’s high school swim coach when she died. It changed the way he viewed his students, he said.

“As a result of [her death], I don’t take getting to know the kids personally for granted,” he said.

And to overcome the mental challenge of swimming for such a long time, McBride thinks of Maggie.

“As soon as it starts getting hard, you swim for Maggie,” he said.

Last year, the swim raised $106,000 for two charities, the Hospice Care Network Children's Bereavement Fund and the Maggie Fischer Scholarship Fund.