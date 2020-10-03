TODAY'S PAPER
Three hurt, one seriously, in five-vehicle crash in Smithtown, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police and Smithtown firefighters responded to a

Suffolk police and Smithtown firefighters responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on E. Main Street in Smithtown on Saturday morning. Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Five vehicles crashed into each other on E. Main Street in Smithtown on Saturday morning, sending one person to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries, Suffolk police said.

E. Main Street by Route 111 was shut in both directions after the collisions, which police said were called in just before 8:30 a.m.

Photographs show a grey sedan and a white SUV collided head-on, crumpling both front ends.

One photograph shows firefighters working at the sedan’s driver-side door. Exploded air bags are visible.

No more information was released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

