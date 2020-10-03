Five vehicles crashed into each other on E.. Main Street in Smithtown on Saturday morning, sending a Mount Sinai man to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries, Suffolk police said.

Michelange Romelien, 46, drove a 2004 Hyundai Sonata west on E. Main Street, when he lost control of the car, swerved into the east lanes and struck another vehicle by Route 111, which police said was called in just before 8:30 a.m.

Photographs show a gray sedan and a white SUV collided head-on, crumpling both front ends.

One photograph shows firefighters working at the sedan’s driver-side door. Exploded air bags are visible.

All five vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Fourth Detective Squad at 631-854-8452.

With Keldy Ortiz