TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
66° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Three hurt, one seriously, in five-vehicle crash in Smithtown, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police and Smithtown firefighters responded to a

Suffolk police and Smithtown firefighters responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on E. Main Street in Smithtown on Saturday morning. Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Five vehicles crashed into each other on E.. Main Street in Smithtown on Saturday morning, sending a Mount Sinai man to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries, Suffolk police said.

Michelange Romelien, 46, drove a 2004 Hyundai Sonata west on E. Main Street, when he lost control of the car, swerved into the east lanes and struck another vehicle by Route 111, which police said was called in just before 8:30 a.m.

Photographs show a gray sedan and a white SUV collided head-on, crumpling both front ends.

One photograph shows firefighters working at the sedan’s driver-side door. Exploded air bags are visible.

All five vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Fourth Detective Squad at 631-854-8452.

With Keldy Ortiz

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Following the release of his memoir, Paterson's memoir details political, personal challenges
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini. Contracting company, owner plead guilty to labor crimes, Suffolk DA says
Nancy Leftenant-Colon, a nurse who served active duty Woman of many firsts celebrates latest milestone: her 100th birthday
A Chinese flag flies at the Consulate General Release on bail delayed for NYPD cop from LI charged with being agent of China
Newsday's Steve Langford got Long Islanders' reactions on The president's diagnosis: What Long Islanders are saying 
Installation of a rail bridge at the School LIRR: Weekend delays due to rail bridge project
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search