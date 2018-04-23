Suffolk police responding to a call in an industrial area of Bay Shore Monday found a man dead and a woman injured, authorities said.

The woman was transported from the scene on Washington Avenue to a hospital. No information on the woman’s condition was available.

Officers responded to the industrial area at about 11:30 a.m., police said. Homicide detectives are investigating and had no information about the incident.

The crime scene is located near the Tanger Outlet mall and the Heartland golf course.

Detectives and officers could be seen going in an out of an industrial lot that included a silver construction trailer. They also were inspecting the inside of a dark-colored sedan parked in front of the lot.

Local workers at nearby construction and auto-repair businesses said they were unaware of what happened. One business owner said a man and his two dogs live in the trailer.