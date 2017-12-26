TODAY'S PAPER
Man pronounced dead after Middle Island crash, cops say

A man was pronounced dead after crashing into a tree on the Spring Lake Golf Course in Middle Island on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry
A man with a prior medical condition was pronounced dead after crashing his car into a tree on the grounds of the Spring Lake Golf Club in Middle Island on Monday, Suffolk County police said.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

The crash happened at about 3:25 p.m. Christmas Day at the course on East Bartlett Road, said police, who did not know the nature of the man’s medical condition. A police spokesman said that before crashing into the tree, the man had passed out because of the medical condition.

“Indications are that the crash was the result of a prior medical condition. A man, the only person in the car, was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead,” police said in a statement.

