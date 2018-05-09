TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Man found dead at Riverhead railroad station, LIRR says

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police respond to the Long

Metropolitan Transportation Authority police respond to the Long Island Rail Road's Riverhead station, where officials said a man's body was found on the platform on Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The body of a 42-year-old man was found on the eastbound platform of the Long Island Rail Road station in Riverhead Tuesday night, officials said.

The body was reported at 11:05 p.m. by a passer-by, a spokesman for the railroad said.

The official cause of death has not been determined, but it appeared to be due to natural causes, the spokesman said.

It was not known if the passer-by who reported the body was a passenger.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

