The body of a 42-year-old man was found on the eastbound platform of the Long Island Rail Road station in Riverhead Tuesday night, officials said.

The body was reported at 11:05 p.m. by a passer-by, a spokesman for the railroad said.

The official cause of death has not been determined, but it appeared to be due to natural causes, the spokesman said.

It was not known if the passer-by who reported the body was a passenger.