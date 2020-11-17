Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found behind a restaurant Monday evening in Deer Park, Suffolk County police said.

Police said First Precinct officers, responding to a call reporting an injured person, discovered the man dead on the ground behind a Ruby Tuesday at 403 Commack Rd. at 8:02 p.m. The man "appeared to have sustained a head injury," police said.

Police did not disclose any additional information regarding the man or the circumstances of his death. Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the situation to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.