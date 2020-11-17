TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Man found dead behind Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Deer Park, Suffolk police say

Police said officers responding to a call reporting

Police said officers responding to a call reporting an injured person discovered the man dead on the ground Monday night. Credit: Joseph Cassano

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found behind a restaurant Monday evening in Deer Park, Suffolk County police said.

Police said First Precinct officers, responding to a call reporting an injured person, discovered the man dead on the ground behind a Ruby Tuesday at 403 Commack Rd. at 8:02 p.m. The man "appeared to have sustained a head injury," police said.

Police did not disclose any additional information regarding the man or the circumstances of his death. Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the situation to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks The Queen theater in Latest updates on coronavirus, and the post-election transition
With Thanksgiving approaching amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tips from the CDC for a safer Thanksgiving gathering
A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Nov. 11 Construction to begin on Long Beach medical facility
When the pandemic forced students to switch to Two months in, some students still in need of computers
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, in a statement, Suffolk legislature keeps service, job cuts in budget
Nassau University Medical Center emergency room entrance on $475,000 salary for NuHealth operating chief 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search