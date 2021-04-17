Cops: Man dies after being found lying on Sunrise Highway

A man died after he was discovered lying on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore early Saturday morning, Suffolk police said.

His identity has not been released; an autopsy will have to determine what caused his death after he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced, police said in a statement.

The victim was found in the eastbound right lane of the highway near Exit 43 at about 1 a.m. by officers responding to an emergency call.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.