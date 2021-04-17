TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man dies after being found lying on Sunrise Highway

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man died after he was discovered lying on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore early Saturday morning, Suffolk police said.

His identity has not been released; an autopsy will have to determine what caused his death after he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced, police said in a statement.

The victim was found in the eastbound right lane of the highway near Exit 43 at about 1 a.m. by officers responding to an emergency call.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Many students are choosing to postpone their college
LI community colleges see marked enrollment drop
Franklin Feliz, of Nassau County, is shown at
Former Malverne employee files civil rights lawsuit over racial discrimination
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and
Feds: Spota and McPartland should serve 8 years in prison for Burke cover-up
Lee Zeldin addresses a crowd of supporters after
GOP path to victory remains unclear for NY governors race
Signage for Veterans' Exemptions is pictured at the
Brown: Jumping the shark on Nassau reassessments
Anthony Santella, associate professor of public health at
Key COVID-19 statistics differ, depending on how agencies record them
Didn’t find what you were looking for?