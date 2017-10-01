A man was killed in a fiery early morning crash in Commack Sunday after his minivan overturned and crashed into a restaurant, Suffolk County police said.

Police said in a news release late Sunday morning that the victim was alone in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene but had not yet been identified. Police said the identification “would be determined” by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According the release, there were two other people in the building at the time of the crash — identified by a fire official as the restaurant owner and his wife, both of whom live upstairs from the establishment — but they were not injured.

Police said the man was driving a 2004 Nissan Quest eastbound on Jericho Turnpike about 12:35 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck both an unoccupied, parked 2011 Ford pickup truck and the restaurant. The vehicle then caught fire, they added.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Commack restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Commack restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

Jose Luis Estevez, 73, known as Luis, the owner of the Casa Luis restaurant, said he was asleep in the apartment above the restaurant when he was awoken by a loud noise.

His wife Carmen was already awake.

“I heard a big boom,” she said. “I thought it was the garbage. Then I heard another one and I thought this is not garbage.”

She said she looked out the window and saw the reflection of flames in windows in a building across the street and realized their home and restaurant was on fire.

Their neighbors came over to get them out.

A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Commack restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ted Phillips A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Commack restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ted Phillips

They “were saying, ‘Get out of the house! Get out of the house! They hit the gas line!’ ” she said.

Her husband said, “I thought I was in a movie.”

The couple said they did not yet know the extent of damage but were grateful they were not injured.

“I give thanks to the Lord” that they weren’t hurt, she said.

Commack Fire Chief John Barry said the fire department received simultaneous calls overnight about the automatic fire alarm going off at the restaurant and the crash.

“Upon arrival we found a car on fire and upside down on the west side of the building on top of a parked pickup truck,” Barry said. “It appeared to have been going eastbound on Jericho,” Barry added, but he said he did not know how it “wound up” overturned.

Barry said the car also “took out a tree at the business next door and continued through the parking lot and a small retaining wall.” The crash caused an “active gas leak,” in addition to a fire in the car and at the restaurant, Barry said, and and the gas had to be turned off.

Because firefighters were already at another fire when called to the scene, Barry said the restaurant was likely saved because it didn’t take much time for firefighters to respond.

“We probably saved the business,” Barry said, though he added, “The side of the building where the kitchen is is pretty much destroyed.”

The kitchen was destroyed in the approximately 75-seat Spanish restaurant, but the dining room was untouched by fire. Debris from the firefighting effort lay scattered on the carpet and everything smelled of smoke.

Estevez said he hopes to reopen as soon as possible. He said he opened the restaurant about 30 years ago. He and his wife emigrated from Spain and served Spanish cuisine from their native region of Galicia. He continued to cook in the restaurant, but she said she retired and now takes care of their grandchildren.

“We sacrificed for years and years and then this happens,” his wife said. “I just can’t believe it.”

Barry said the Kings Park, Commack, East Northport and Smithtown fire departments responded to the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.