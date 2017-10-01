A man driving a minivan died early Sunday and the owners of a Spanish restaurant bordering Commack and Smithtown narrowly escaped injury after the vehicle went out of control, hit the building and burst into flames, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at about 12:35 a.m. on Jericho Turnpike between Siracusa Boulevard and Cornell Drive, police said, adding that speed played a role in the crash. Flames from the burning wreckage set Casa Luis, a restaurant opened 30 years ago at the location, on fire.

The medical examiner’s office will release the victim’s identication when it is confirmed, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said Sunday night.

The restaurant’s owner, Jose Luis Estevez, known as Luis, and his wife, Carmen, fled their apartment above the establishment at 1033 W. Jericho Turnpike as the overturned minivan burned below with the driver alone inside.

“I heard a big boom,” Carmen Estevez said. “I thought it was the garbage. Then I heard another one and I thought ‘This is not garbage.’ ”

A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Smithtown restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Smithtown restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

Police said the 2004 Nissan Quest was heading eastbound on Jericho Turnpike when it lost control and hit the building. The minivan crashed through a concrete retaining wall, police said, and struck a parked Ford pickup before hitting the restaurant and igniting.

On Sunday morning a wrecked sign, toppled tree, skid marks in the parking lot of a business next door, and the partially smashed concrete wall, showed the path of the minivan as it careened into the east side of the restaurant. The outside walls of the Estevez couples upstairs apartment were pitch black from the flames and smoke and the windows were missing.

Luis Estevez said he was asleep in the apartment when a loud noise outside woke him.

His wife, Carmen, who was already awake, said she looked out the window and saw the reflection of leaping flames in the windows of a building across the street and realized their home and restaurant were on fire.

Commack Fire Chief John Barry said the force of the crash caused a gas leak in addition to the fire and the gas was turned off.

A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Smithtown restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ted Phillips A partially ruined Casa Luis is seen on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, after a car slammed into the Smithtown restaurant overnight, causing a fire, officials said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ted Phillips

Pedro Rodriguez, 33, who lives next door, said Sunday he heard the screech of a vehicle braking at high speed before the sound of a crash. Rodriguez said he and his brother went out to see what happened.

“The car was on fire right away,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he and his brother rushed over to get the Estevezes out of the burning building.

Carmen Estevez said she heard her neighbors yelling ‘get out of the house! Get out of the house! They hit the gas line!’ ”

Said Luis Estevez: “I thought I was in a movie.”

The fire destroyed the restaurant’s kitchen but the dining room was untouched. Debris from the firefighting effort lay scattered on the carpet several hours after the crash and fire. The acrid smell of smoke filled the air. Luis Estevez’s insurance agent and lawyer met with him inside the restaurant Sunday morning to talk about filing a claim.

The couple said they did not yet know the extent of damage but were grateful they were not injured.

“I give thanks to the Lord,” Carmen Estevez said.

Luis Estevez said he plans to reopen the restaurant, which first started serving customers 30 years ago. He and his wife emigrated from Spain and served Spanish cuisine from their native region of Galicia. Estevez continued to cook in the restaurant. His wife said she retired and now takes care of their grandchildren.

“We sacrificed for years and years and then this happens,” Carmen Estevez said. “I just can’t believe it.”

Because firefighters were already at another fire nearby when called to the scene, Barry said the restaurant was likely saved because it didn’t take much time for firefighters to respond although “the side of the building where the kitchen is pretty much destroyed.”

Barry said the Kings Park, Commack, East Northport and Smithtown fire departments responded to the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.