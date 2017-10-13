A two-car crash in Eastport on Thursday left one dead, police said.
Gerald Bennett, 84, of East Moriches, was pulling out of a shopping center parking lot on Eastport Manor Road around 5:10 p.m., when he collided with a Ford F350 truck traveling north, according to a news release from Suffolk County police.
Photographs from the scene showed Bennett’s Honda CRV lying on its side in the parking lot of the Eastport Post Office across the street.
An East Moriches Community Ambulance took Bennett to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the truck, Dawson Everhart, 19, of Westhampton, was not injured in the crash, police said.
Neither Everhart nor Bennett’s family could immediately be reached Thursday night.
Suffolk police detectives are investigating the crash, the release said.
CORRECTION: The name of the driver was incorrect in a previous version of this story because of incorrect information provided by police.
